Agitation over ‘Agniveer’ cannot last long but there are no jobs in New India

One sign that the government knew that there was going to be a problem was that the Prime Minister did not announce or inaugurate the scheme. It was the defence minister and the service chiefs who were sent out to sell it. Narendra Modi's faithful will say there is nothing wrong with it, and in fact that is the way it ought to be announced.

Yes, but that is not the way things have been happening since 2014. On anything of import, it is one individual who comes before the cameras to say that great and new things are in the offing. To undo a tradition of recruitment that is 225 years old and replace it overnight is the kind of masterstroke that only Modi would have got to announce…unless…

And so Agniveer joins the farm laws and the CAA and Demonetisation and the Lockdown on the list of things that the government announces first and then thinks about later. The question is, will it end up as the farm laws and CAA which were either pulled back or shelved because of resistance?

In my opinion, the Agniveer scheme will go through and that is essentially because this sort of violent protests do not last long and the young men currently expressing their anger will eventually be spent and return home.

We have seen violence on the issue of jobs before, for example during the Patidar Andolan in 2015. What seemed to be initially a mass movement in a few days petered out and in fact none of their demands for reservation or jobs was fully met.

It has been only the peaceful, long-term mass-mobilisations such as in the case of the CAA and the farm laws that have seen victory. It would have been better for the young men angry at being shortchanged by the Agniveer scheme to have approached this peacefully and with the long term in view. But they did not have organised leadership and as such are not a formal group.

The thing is that unemployment and joblessness are a personally felt shame. It is not easy to mobilise a set of people who identify with others as a group that cannot get work. Even if they do come together, as they have twice this year, it tends to be to express their extreme emotion and distress at being let down instead of gritting their teeth and organising a peaceful agitation. For this reason, I think that quite soon this particular episode will be behind us and the government will be able to push the Agniveer scheme through.