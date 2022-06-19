Agnipath: Govt says no roll back, lull after storm in states

Lt Gen Ponappa said the first batch comprising 25,000 personnel will join the training programme in the first and second week of December. The second lot of recruits will join their training around February 23.

He said a total of 83 recruitment rallies will be organised across the country to select around 40,000 personnel.

Referring to the provision of exit of 75 per cent of the 'Agniveers' after a four-year tenure, Lt Gen Puri said around 17,600 personnel take premature retirement annually from the three services.

"It is not that exit will take place only under Agnipath scheme," he said.

Brought with good intentions, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has maintained silence on the violent protests, suggestively said, "It is our country's misfortune that many good things brought with good intentions get trapped in political colours. Media also gets dragged into it due to its TRP compulsions." He, however, made no direct reference to the agitation against 'Agnipath'.

Modi was speaking after inaugurating the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor in the national capital.

Sporadic violence

The Uttar Pradesh police, meanwhile arrested nine people and detained many in Saharanpur, Bhadohi and Deoria districts for their alleged involvement in violent agitations and for instigating the youth, officials said.

In Bhadohi, police lathicharged on protesters and arrested four people.

In Deoria, protesters threw stones and vandalised a gas filling station on the Paina road. The filling station salesman has accused the protesters of looting cash. Shopkeepers at Chowk and Paina Road closed their shops out of fear and people who came to the market returned home.

At least 14 people were detained in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city after they assembled without permission to protest, police said.

The states which had witnessed large-scale violence and arson, remained largely peaceful.

Union minister Jitendra Singh denounced the "deliberate attempts"to create confusion against a fabulous and far-sighted scheme.

Agnipath will provide the youth an opportunity to get employed and also serve the nation. However, a deliberate attempt is being made to create confusion that the scheme will ruin the previous arrangement of recruitment in the armed forces, Singh, the minister of state in the prime minister's office, told PTI in Jammu.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked whether Agnipath was a MGNREGA-like initiative for the educated youth or there was a "hidden agenda" of the RSS behind it.

Yadav rejected allegations about his party instigating violence in Bihar and appealed to the youth to agitate peacefully.

"Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on the whole issue?" he asked.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also hit out at the Centre.

Addressing Shiv Sena MLAs and senior leaders on the party's 56th foundation day, Thackeray said if the youth do not have jobs, there is no use of speaking about Lord Ram.

"Why give names like 'Agniveer' and 'Agnipath' to schemes which have no meaning? What will the youth aged 17 to 21 years get after four years? he asked.

"Having soldiers on contract is dangerous, and playing with the ambitions and lives of youth is wrong. There is no use only speaking about Lord Ram, if the youth do not have jobs," he said.

Govt tries to placate agitators

The Centre on Saturday announced several placatory incentives including 10 per cent reservation in vacancies in the defence ministry and paramilitary forces for Agnipath retirees as it tried to defuse the violent protests that raged on against the new military recruitment scheme in many states and the opposition parties stepped up pressure for a roll back.

The Union home ministry has also decided to give 3 years age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles.

A 10 per cent reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office.

After the Indian Railway bore the brunt of the anger of the protesting youth in many parts of the country, the Eastern Railway on Sunday cancelled 29 trains connecting Kolkata and other places in West Bengal with the northern parts of the country, including the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express.