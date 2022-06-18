Agnipath merely a trigger that unleashed fury of unemployed youth against Modi govt’s flawed policies

Another thoughtless decision and the country is burning again. Knee jerk reactions by the government have not succeeded and the violent protests are continuing, gaining intensity by the hour and spreading to new territories.

Beginning primarily in the north Indian states of UP and Bihar, the protest against Agnipath has spread to the south, with the region accounting for some of the worst violence in the current agitation. It is virtually a case of the government sowing the wind and reaping the whirlwind.

The government response is coming in instalments: first raising of the age limit for recruitment as ‘Agniveers’ to 23 from 21. The latest is an assurance that 10 percent of those who complete the four-year stint with the armed forces will be absorbed in para-military forces. Another 25 percent would be retained with the military.

That leaves 65 percent out of reckoning, forcing them to hunt for a job at an older age, making it even more difficult than they would have been doing four years ago at a time when the army of unemployed is swelling at an unprecedented rate.

Agnipath is merely a trigger that has unleashed the discontent among the unemployed youth of the country. This is borne out by the spontaneity in the protest, which has no clear leadership or political colours. While the government has blamed opposition parties for misleading the youth about the scheme, the protests have erupted on their own without any connection between different violent incidents, except that the unifying factor is the discontent.