Agnipath Scheme: Protest rocks Modi’s constituency of Varanasi; buses damaged
Protests against 'Agnipath' scheme rocked PM Modi’s constituency when youth shouting anti-Modi slogans staged a violent protest damaging government property following which many people were injured
Protests against the new defence recruitment policy “Agnipath” rocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency when hundreds of youths shouting anti-Modi slogans staged a violent protest damaging government property following which many people were injured.
Dozens of state-run buses and many private vehicles were damaged between Chaukaghat and Lahartara including the entrance of Varanasi Junction (Cantt) railway station.
The worst- affected place was Cantt Roadways depot where the irate mob of youths broke the window panes of a large number of buses parked there. The mobs raising slogans against Agnipath scheme and prime minister did not stop there but also reached nearby areas and damaged private vehicles.
A section of violent youths reached the station premises from the `godown’ side and set some parcels on fire.
At Cantt Depot of Bus station several employees including drivers and some passengers sustained injuries while at Varanasi Junction station some police personnel including Sigra police station in charge received injuries. The police detained over a dozen youths from there. In the Sigra area, some local youths caught some troublemakers and handed them over to the police.
However, the police force reached there and controlled the situation. Later, heavy police force including the personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) rushed to unrest hit areas to ensure peace in the station premises.
Commissioner of Police (CP) A Satish Ganesh, said the situation is under control and asked the youths not to be misguided. He said action would be taken against those who were involved in violence and arson.
District Magistrate (DM) Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma also appealed to the guardians to keep watch on their wards.
In Varanasi, the violent agitators created an uproar for over two hours as majority of security personnel were deployed in Gyanvapi and other mosque areas in view of Friday Namaz.
Earlier, a train was set afire at Ballia railway station. According to NER Gorakhpur release, more than 20 trains including unreserved daily trains going to Azamgarh, Bhatni, Chapra from Varanasi City railway station were cancelled. Besides, several trains were short terminated and diverted.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines