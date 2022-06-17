Agnipath Scheme: Protest rocks Modi’s constituency of Varanasi; buses damaged

Protests against the new defence recruitment policy “Agnipath” rocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency when hundreds of youths shouting anti-Modi slogans staged a violent protest damaging government property following which many people were injured.

Dozens of state-run buses and many private vehicles were damaged between Chaukaghat and Lahartara including the entrance of Varanasi Junction (Cantt) railway station.

The worst- affected place was Cantt Roadways depot where the irate mob of youths broke the window panes of a large number of buses parked there. The mobs raising slogans against Agnipath scheme and prime minister did not stop there but also reached nearby areas and damaged private vehicles.