Agnipath scheme: Protests spread across country; cracks in Bihar NDA as youths go on warpath

The Agnipath scheme – the recently announced short-term recruitment policy for the armed forces has enraged unemployed youths across India.

Within two days of the announcement, lakhs of youths, defence jobs aspirants, students and those still waiting for the joining letter in the armed forces have hit the streets in various parts of the country, demanding rollback of the scheme.

The protest against ‘the four-years job guarantee scheme’ started from Bihar – where NDA is in power – but soon spread to other parts of the country.

While a train was burnt down in Kaimur district of Bihar, stone pelting took place in Uttar Pradesh.