Agnipath Scheme: Unemployed youths block highway in Bihar; Varun Gandhi takes a jibe at his own party govt

Unhappy over the Agnipath Scheme announced by the Modi government, thousands of unemployed youths – mainly defence job seekers – blocked the highway in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar and slammed the Modi government for ruining their long-term prospects.

According to the Agnipath Scheme announced by the Modi government, youths aged between 17-21 will be induct soldiers on short-term contract into the armed forces

Apart from highways, railway tracks were also blocked in Buxar, local media reported.

The aspirants believe that the scheme will prove detrimental to their long-term prospects as only up to 25 per cent of the recruits may get regular commission.