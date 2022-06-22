Agnipath: SKM calls the scheme 'anti-Jawan, anti-Kisan', nationwide protest on June 24

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions- has joined the growing chorus against the short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces 'Agnipath'.

The SKM which spearheaded the longest farmers' protest of India’s history against the three farm laws which were withdrawn later by the government said that the real intention of the Modi government is to weaken the farmers.

Urging farmers from all over the country to protest against the Agnipath scheme, chief of the Krantikari Kisan Union, Darshan Pal Singh. said that “effigies will be burnt all over the country and farmers will take out protest marches”.