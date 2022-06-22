Agnipath: SKM calls the scheme 'anti-Jawan, anti-Kisan', nationwide protest on June 24
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions- has joined the growing chorus against the short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces 'Agnipath'.
The SKM which spearheaded the longest farmers' protest of India’s history against the three farm laws which were withdrawn later by the government said that the real intention of the Modi government is to weaken the farmers.
Urging farmers from all over the country to protest against the Agnipath scheme, chief of the Krantikari Kisan Union, Darshan Pal Singh. said that “effigies will be burnt all over the country and farmers will take out protest marches”.
Darshan Pal released a video on Facebook, saying that the scheme is nothing but an attempt to create a bunch of youths to propagate Hindutva ideology in the long run.
Singh further added, “BJP-led government is not only playing with national security and dreams of unemployed youth, but also with farmer families of the country”.
“The jawan of this country is a uniformed farmer. Most of the soldiers are from farmer families. Army jobs are tied to the honour and economic strength of lakhs of farmer families. It is a matter of shame for the country that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who started his victory campaign by rallying ex-servicemen with the promise of “One Rank One Pension”, has now launched this scheme of “No Rank No Pension”. The huge cut in regular recruitment in the Army is a betrayal of the farmer sons who had cherished the dream of serving in the army for years,” asserted Singh.
Ashok Dhawale, President, All India Kisan Sabha said, “The young boys who would retire with pittance in savings will be an additional burden on families. The farming families barely manage to earn sufficient money.”
“77th round of National Sample Survey Office suggested that more than 50% of farming households were indebted with an average loan of Rs 74,121,” added Dhawale.
