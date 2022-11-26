AIIMS servers hacked, services being managed manually

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) servers were targeted by suspected Chinese hackers in what is being called a massive ransomware attack. The digital services at the country’s premier healthcare institution have been down since Wednesday (November 23) morning.

Various government agencies are probing the incident of the AIIMS-Delhi's server remaining out of service for the second consecutive day. Amid the cyber security scare, all emergency, routine patient care and laboratory services are being managed manually, according to a statement issued by AIIMS.

AIIMS officials have confirmed that this was a ransomware attack – a type of cyber hacking where a malware or malicious software is designed to block a user or organisation from accessing files on their computer, usually by encrypting it. The attacker then asks for a “ransom” to restore access for the victim.