Ailing BJP Pune MP Girish Bapat passes away

A five-time MLA from the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency of Pune, he was jailed for nearly 19 months during the Emergency and was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.



Not keeping good health for some time, the senior leader was being treated at home but re-admitted to the hospital earlier in the day, where he passed away after a few hours.



In February, Bapat came into public view when he stepped out to address a public rally for the BJP candidate Hemant Rasane in the Kasba Peth Assembly bypolls, but the party lost its bastion to the Congress-Maha Vikas Aghadi's nominee Ravindra Dhangekar.