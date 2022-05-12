Air India gets a new MD-CEO in Campbell Wilson

Air India under the Tata management has got a new MD and CEO in Campbell Wilson, who will now be tasked with executing the dream that the company has for the airline since its purchase earlier this year. Wilson in his previous role was heading low-cost carrier and Singapore Airlines subsidiary Scoot as its CEO.

In a statement, the airline said that the Air India board had approved the appointment of Wilson subject to requisite regulatory approvals. Wilson, 50, has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines. June 15 will be his last day at Scoot, where Wilson will be replaced by Leslie Thng, the former CEO of Vistara, an airline jointly owned by Tata and Singapore Airlines.