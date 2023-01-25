Air India urination incident: Internal probe closed; pilot to appeal against license suspension

Nearly two months after the urination incident on its New York-New Delhi flight, Air India on Tuesday said it has closed the internal probe into the case and will assist the flight's pilot-in-command with an appeal against the suspension of his license by DGCA as the airline deems the action as "excessive".

Last week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended the license of the pilot for three months, imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India and Rs 3 lakh on the director of the airline's in-flight services, related to the urination incident that happened on November 26, 2022.

Against this backdrop, a joint forum of six unions on Tuesday appealed to DGCA to revoke the suspension of the license of the pilot-in-command of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi where a male passenger allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

Meanwhile, the Tata group-owned airline has also issued a revised in-flight alcohol service policy wherein cabin crew have been told to tactfully refuse further serving of alcohol if needed.