Air quality in Delhi set to turn ‘severe’, say experts

“After Diwali, the AQI improved to the ‘poor’ category but then it again went back into the ‘very poor’ category and now we’re expecting that the situation will be like that till tomorrow. But there will be an improvement from November 2,” VK Soni, a scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD) and part of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), told the National Herald.

Experts suggest that stubble burning in Punjab makes the situation worse.

Delhi’s AQI is expected to hover between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ till November 1. “Stubble burning happens every year and it affects the air quality of not only Delhi but the entire Indo-Gangetic Plain. But sometimes when the meteorological conditions are not favorable which is why we are experiencing poor air quality,” Soni said.

During this season, Soni said, the winds are from north-west coming from Punjab, and Haryana. With the onset of winter, the temperature will go down gradually, and the height at which pollutants can mix up in the air will also come down.

“As a result, the pollutants get accumulated near the surface. The wind is already very slow because of which the dispersion of pollutants is not there. We will hope that some kind of rain is there to settle down these pollutants,” he said.