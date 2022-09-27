Airhostess raped by acquaintance in Delhi, accused arrested

Based on her statement, a case has been registered in the matter under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.



Deputy commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said that the PCR received a call on Sunday from the woman telling them that she had allegedly been raped by this man who had entered her house in Mehrauli police station area.