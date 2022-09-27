Airhostess raped by acquaintance in Delhi, accused arrested
An air hostess was allegedly raped by an acquaintance at her house in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Monday.
The accused, Harjeet Yadav, a resident of Khanpur, is a political party's block president of the area. He has been arrested, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said a PCR call regarding rape was received at Mehrauli police station on Sunday. When police reached the spot, the victim told them that Harjeet Yadav, whom she had known for the past one-and-a-half months, came to her house in an inebriated condition and raped her.
The woman, 30, managed to lock the accused in a room and called 112, they said
Based on her statement, a case has been registered in the matter under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.
The DCP said that the accused had been produced in court and has been sent to judicial custody.
Police have begun their investigations into the case.
