Ajit Pawar becomes Maharashtra's new Dy CM; 4th oath ceremony since 2019

The swearing-in of Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and several of his colleagues as deputy chief minister and ministers, respectively, on Sunday has meant Maharashtra has seen four oath-taking ceremonies in as many years at its stately Raj Bhavan.



In November 2019, after the Assembly polls and the split between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar were sworn in as CM and Deputy CM, respectively, in an early morning ceremony in Raj Bhavan.



The government lasted just 80 hours as Pawar was unable to cause a split in his party.