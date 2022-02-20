Akali-BJP partnership out in open, both are taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda: Channi

As the voting is underway in Punjab to elect a new government, state chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday hit out at Shiromoni Akali Dal (SAD) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), saying both the parties are taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda.

Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term at Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district for raping two of his women disciples in his 'ashram' in Sirsa, was granted 21 days furlough by the Manohar Lal Khattar led BJP government in Haryana earlier this month.

The Dera has a considerable following in parts of Punjab and his release from jail just ahead of Punjab assembly elections is being seen with suspicion. His furlough has also been challenged in the High court.

Taking to Twitter, Channi wrote, " Akali and BJP partnership is out in open, both are taking support from Dera Sacha Sauda. Let them team up, people of Punjab are teaming up against these beadbi partners and will teach them a lesson with their votes. Baraat jinni marzi vaddi hove, Pind ton Ghat hi hundi hai."

He also accused Bhagwant Mann and AAP of seeking Dera support in Dhuri.