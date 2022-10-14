Akhlaq lynching: Court convicts BJP leader Sangeet Som for violating govt order

Former BJP MLA Sangeet Som has been found guilty of allegedly defying a government order following Mohammad Akhlaq's lynching in 2015 by a district court in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The court has imposed Rs 800 fine on him.

The former Sardhana MLA reportedly delivered an objectionable speech at Bisahda, where section 144 (prohibits public gatherings) was imposed after Akhlaq's killing.

On September 28, 2015, 51-year-old Mohammed Akhlaq was dragged from his house and killed by a mob of 200 people on suspicion of eating beef, triggering communal tension in Bisada village.