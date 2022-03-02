Akshaye Widhani named CEO of Yash Raj Films

Akshaye joined YRF at the age of 22 and has been associated with YRF for 17 years. He has been responsible for setting up and running several business verticals for YRF. Akshaye started his career at YRF as a studio manager, in charge of setting up operations for YRF Studios in 2005. Thereafter, he has gradually taken up leadership roles in corporate finance, strategy and operations.

Akshaye is a graduate from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University with a dual major in Finance and Entrepreneurship. He is a philanthropist at heart and has been spearheading the recent initiatives for The Yash Chopra Foundation.