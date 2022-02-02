All 25 BJP Lok Sabha members from Rajasthan failed to get state any benefits, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state which sent the BJP leaders to Lok Sabha from all the 25 seats in the 2019 General elections failed to get any mega benefit for the state from the Union budget. There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state and all the 25 seats were won by the BJP, but the BJP members of Lok Sabha from the state failed to get the ambitious Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ECPR), the status of a national project. Gehlot said all the 25 BJPs brought disappointment to the state as they could not impress upon the Union government on the utility and benefits of the Eastern Rajasthan canal project.

Gehlot said the Union budget is silent on the suggested 90:10 ratio for expenditures on attaining the objectives of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Gehlot had suggested that the Union government should spend 90 per cent on the Jal Jeevan project as the states were not capable of funding the project from their own resources.

Gehlot said that ever since the NDA government came in power, the fiscal deficit has been increasing significantly. The fiscal deficit has doubled in the past seven years and after the current budget announcements, the deficit would grow further.

The Union budget would fill the coffers of the rich and make the rich richer still, while there is no solid provision for the poor, farmers and labourers, he added.