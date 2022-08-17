All eyes on 'Liger' as two more biggies sink

With Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan severely underperforming at the box office, all eyes in the film trade are now glued on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger which opens on August 25.

Producer Karan Johar plans to give this action flick the largest possible release.

It is a solo release that week, and Karan Johar intends to make the best of it. The USP here are the stunts. Vijay Deverakonda’s action scenes are unlike anything the audience has seen. Since we have not seen any action hero do what he does in Liger, Karan Johar intends to flood the theatres with Liger.