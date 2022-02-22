All eyes on Supreme Court bench led by CJI slated to resume hearing on Pegasus issue on February 25

A Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice N V Ramana will be considering on February 25 the interim report submitted to the apex body by the technical committee set up by the CJI through his order given on October 27 last year to go into the allegations that government agencies deployed Pegasus software to snoop on prominent citizens’ phones. The 12 petitions filed on this issue will come up for hearing also.

The SC bench had appointed Justice R V Ravindran (retired) to oversee the functioning of the technical panel and two other experts were also appointed to assist the panel.

Since the allegations had serious dimensions of freedom of expression and rights on privacy of an individual, the CJI made all efforts to ensure that the panel comes out with findings which will help the bench in arriving at its conclusion.

The most important term of reference is whether Pegasus was used on phones or other devices of citizens of India to access stored data, eavesdrop on conversations, intercept information and/or for any other purposes not explicitly stated.

The technical committee has worked on that and tried to get confirmation from the affected individuals. Sources say that the response has not been widespread but the committee has made observations on the basis of whatever material they were able to get hold of.