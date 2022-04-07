All eyes on Supreme Court for clear verdict in electoral bonds case

It is good that the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has agreed to take up for hearing a pending petition challenging the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018. The 20th tranche of electoral bonds opened on April 1 this year and it will continue till April 10.

It will now be in the best interests of the democracy if the petition is heard as early as possible. After the current sale of bonds, no further issue should be allowed.

Earlier, on March 24 last year, the Supreme Court in its hearing on electoral bonds petition had expressed concerns about the misuse of electoral bonds but dismissed NGO Association of Democratic Rights’ prayer to stay fresh sale of the electoral bonds. As a result, the bonds’ sale continued from April 1 to 10 in 2021 and the same is in force this month also.

But an earlier petition challenging the bonds sale is still pending and now the CJI N V Ramana has agreed to hear this pending plea.

The important point which the learned judges, especially the then CJI S A Bobde, missed in 2021 hearing was that this electoral bond issue is just a small part of the BJP government's systematic efforts since its coming to power in 2014 to steamroll the opposition parties through financial muscle power and thereby ensure its governance through funding by the big corporates.

In the process, a unique system of quid pro quo has been institutionalised in the Indian business world which was never in existence in this country's history since Indian independence.