All eyes on UN review of India’s human rights record

As a part of “advance questions” submitted to the Troika, Belgium has urged India to revoke the CAA as it is “anti-minority”, while the United States has flagged the misuse of the sedition law as an attempt to curb free speech, the recurring internet shut-downs, and the Hijab ban issue in Karnataka.



“A law in one Indian state infringes on wearing religious garb in educational institutions. In addition, we are concerned about acts that intimidate religious and ethnic minority communities, such as hate speech and the targeting of their homes and businesses. What steps are being taken by the government to protect members of religious minority groups from discrimination?” read one of the US advance questions.

As a part of the process, the Troika and the rest of the working group can question India as well make recommendations on the nation’s human rights situation.

The sole outcome of the review process, however, is the recommendation which the subject nation can either “accept” or “note” – the latter indicates the nation’s unwillingness to implement said recommendation.

During the last review process, India was given 250 recommendations, out of which 152 were “accepted”, while 98 were “noted”.