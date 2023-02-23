All Is Not Well in Ladakh

A direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 January followed by a five-day fast from the next day and a large public meeting, attended apparently by the largest gathering ever in Leh, culminated in a dharna at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 15 February. The people of Ladakh have escalated their demand for inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution meant for areas with 50 per cent tribal population. In Ladakh, it is around 95-97 per cent. But New Delhi has gone back on its promise.

The Sixth Schedule deals with autonomous districts and regions. In regions covered under this Schedule, the district and regional councils are allowed to frame laws on land management, among other things.

Not just the Prime Minister but the Union home minister Amit Shah had held out the promise. The Bharatiya Janata Party in its manifesto in 2019 promised inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule. The next year the party repeated the pledge in its manifesto at the Ladakh Hill Council election. The Union minister for tribal affairs, Arjun Munda, wrote a personal letter to Sonam Wangchuk reiterating the commitment.