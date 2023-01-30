All-Party Meet: Opposition Raises Adani Issue, BBC Documentary ban
Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Manoj Jha, DMK, Left parties and others raised the Adani issue and sought discussion on it in Parliament during the session
Opposition parties brought up the issue of Adani and the BBC documentary ban among other things in an all-party called by the Union government on Monday ahead of the Budget session of the Parliament.
Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Manoj Jha, DMK, Left parties and others raised the Hindenburg Research on Adani and sought discussion on it in the coming session.
The US-based short seller Hindenburg Research has accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation. The company has dismissed the allegations as "nothing but a lie."
The Trinamool Congress raised the issue of the ban on the BBC documentary on PM Modi.
The YSR Congress demanded a nationwide caste-based economic census at the meeting. YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy said his party also demanded the passage of the women's quota bill for ensuring reservation for them in Parliament.
The all-party meeting is a customary meeting that takes place ahead of the start of every session of Parliament. During the meeting, the Government seeks cooperation from all political parties to ensure smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament.
The Budget Session will begin from January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
The first part of the Budget Session will conclude on February 14. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session.
