All seven opposition MLAs in Goa suspended from assembly over Manipur

All seven opposition MLAs in the Goa legislative assembly were suspended from attending the ongoing monsoon session for two days by the speaker Ramesh Tawadkar following their demand for a discussion led to a din in the house.

The seven opposition members suspended include Congress Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Congress MLAs Altone D’Costa, Carlos Ferreira, AAP MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai and the Revolutionary Goans Party’s Viresh Borkar.

Opposition Leader Yuri Alemao demanded a discussion of the violence in Manipur on the House floor on Monday, following Question Hour. Alemao asserted that the Speaker disallowed the resolution on Manipur violence that AAP MLA Cruz Silva introduced last Friday. "Manipur is burning and in the first week of the assembly, we had asked for a discussion. Even a resolution was disallowed. The government is not serious at all. Why should we, not discuss Manipur," Alemao asked.