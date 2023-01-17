Allahabad HC directs schools to provide 15 pc rebate on fees charged during Covid-hit 2020-21 session

Allahabad High Court has directed all schools in Uttar Pradesh to provide a 15 per cent rebate on the total fees charged during the Covid period in 2020-21.

All schools in the state will have to calculate 15 per cent of the total fees charged during the 2020-21 academic year and adjust it in the next session, the court said in its order dated January 6.

Students who have left schools can claim a refund of 15 per cent on the fees paid by them during the session.

Disposing of a PIL, a division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir granted the schools two months to complete the process.