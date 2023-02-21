Allahabad HC expresses concern for malnourished women, children

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Monday expressed serious concern over allegations in a PIL that the state government is not paying attention to malnourished women and children.

The bench has asked the state to place before it by the next hearing the details of schemes it has been running to meet the challenges the problem poses on malnourished children and women.

The bench posted the matter for next hearing after eight weeks.

A bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on the PIL moved by Motilal Yadav.

The petitioner has accused the state government of failing to provide adequate nutrition to malnourished children and women.

"We also require the state that while filing the counter affidavit the deficiency in the human resources, if any, to run various beneficial schemes shall also be brought to the notice of the court," said the bench.

It also observed that there are malnourished children because of malnourished lactating mothers and, accordingly, it becomes the duty of the state to take appropriate measures so that these sections of society are also able to realise their right of life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution.