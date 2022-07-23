Allegations of unfair disbursal of funds to MLAs, leading to fall of MVA govt, surface against Ajit Pawar

Was Ajit Pawar, finance minister in the MVA Government, responsible for triggering the rebellion by Shiv Sena MLAs? Despite Pawar’s spirited rebuttal in the House, in Shiv Sena circles he is being singled out as the villain single-handedly responsible for bringing down the MVA Government. A section of Congress MLAs too subscribe to the perception, they claimed.

The allegations against Pawar surfaced immediately after MLAs belonging to the Shinde faction regrouped in Guwahati (Assam). He was accused of disbursing as much as Rs 500-600 crore to the constituencies of NCP MLAs while being miserly with Shiv Sena and Congress MLAs whose constituencies were allocated merely Rs 50-60 crore each.

Aware of the allegations, Ajit Pawar put up a spirited defence in the Assembly while refuting them. He went by rules and precedents, demands and requirements, he asserted. “Unless legislators put up concrete proposals before the presentation of the budget, how could I have made allocations,” he wondered aloud.

Funds, he said, were not given to political parties in the coalition government but to the departments. “I never distributed funds according to party affiliation. In fact I enhanced MLA funds from Rs one crore to Rs five crore and also increased their development fund. I allocated Rs 12,000 crore to the Chief Minister’s departments. Eknath Shinde had privately asked me to give him more funds and I gave what he had asked for,” said Pawar in his hard-hitting speech.