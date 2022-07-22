Almost 16% beneficiaries of PMSvanidhi loans disbursed till May 2022 have defaulted on repayment

The government should have been expecting NPAs in this case, believes human development economist Santosh Mehrotra, because in an economy which was doing badly, the government had decided to offer collateral free loans instead of providing income support.

“The government’s approach of relieving financial distress of people as a result of the lockdown which was imposed in an unplanned manner has been very cavalier. The government knew they have bankrupted the treasury, so they decided to go the other route – through the banks to spread largesse,” added Mehrotra, who is also the Centre of Labour chair at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Though the ministry had stated that they had intended to cover 50.47 lakh street vendors under the scheme, data from June 2022 showed that only 29.91 lakh availed the first loan. This amounts to 59.26% of the target set by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). Only 6.48 lakh applications were received for the second loan as only those who have successfully paid their first loan can get the second tranche. To put it in perspective, only 7.87% of the beneficiaries who had received the first loan also received the second loan under PMSVANidhi.

There is a huge risk in terms of getting these loans back, observed Bhanumurthy as it has been seen with regard to what happens to corporate, agriculture and MSME loans. Additionally, the repayment culture has already been affected over years because of the political interventions and loan waivers.

Interestingly, some states reported a much higher disbursal rate for the first tranche loans than the actual number of applicants. In Telangana, only 5,206 women street vendors applied for the first loan, but 21,251 women beneficiaries (408.20% increase) were reported during the same period. Similarly, UP reported only 51,586 women street vendor applicants but 82,159 first loans were disbursed.

The RTI data revealed that Uttar Pradesh (UP) topped the list of states with the highest number (8.71 lakh) of disbursals (first and second loans) between financial years 2020-21 and 2022-23. Madhya Pradesh was second on the list with 5.20 lakh loan disbursals. This was followed by Telangana with 4.01 lakh disbursals, Gujarat with 2.18 lakh and Maharashtra with 2.12 lakh.

The two states of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh accounted for more than a third (35.72%) of the total number of first loan applications received. Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala along with the Union Territory of Puducherry – all south Indian states – accounted for 28.66% of the first loan applications. The remaining States and UTs contributed to the rest of the total.

In case of the second loan applications, Telangana topped the list with 1.31 applications, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1.10 lakh), Madhya Pradesh (1.02 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (53,101). The South Indian states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala and Puducherry accounted for 39.80% of the total second loan applications received. UP and MP accounted for 32.73% of the total second loan applications received. The remaining states and UTs contributed to the balance figure.

However, a study conducted in 2021 by the Delhi-based Indo Global Social Service Society (IGSSS) estimated that there were more than two crore street vendors in the entire country. They represent 4% of the urban workforce across India and have a parallel turnover of Rs 80 crore a day.

The IGSSS study had revealed that 40% of all the respondents were not aware of the PM SVANidhi loan scheme and 51% hadn’t applied for a loan under the PM SVANidhi scheme as many were worried they wouldn’t able to repay the loan.