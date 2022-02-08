Amendment of RTI Act by Modi govt killed spirit of legislation, turned office-bearers into Centre’s pawns

It is 2022, almost 17 years since the Right to Information Act, 2005 (RTI Act) was passed. In a functional democracy, the emerging field realities would have resulted in legislative changes that would have strengthened the law. However, our experience tells us otherwise. This article attempts to throw light on the systematic weakening of the RTI Act over a period of time; and share an experiential story of how an RTI appellate authority in Gujarat imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on an applicant for simply exercising their right to information.

It is argued that this is also indicative of larger patterns of intimidation and illegalities that exist in the implementation of the RTI Act and that there is a long journey ahead for it to become an actual fundamental right in India.

To begin with fundamentals, there is established jurisprudence by way of the PUCL case, Raj Narain case, and importantly through S.P Gupta case where Right to Information is recognised as a fundamental right.

It was ruled in the S.P Gupta case that, “The concept of an open government is the direct emanation from the right to know which seems implicit in the right of free speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a). Therefore, disclosures of information regarding the functioning of the government must be the rule.”

Even before the RTI Act was introduced in 2005, the Supreme Court ruled in 1976 that Article 19(1)(a), in addition to guaranteeing freedom of speech and expression, guarantees the right to receive information on matters concerning public interest.