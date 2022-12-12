Amid crowding, passenger complaints at airports, government pushes for DigiYatra

The growing crowds at major Indian airports and the launch of DigiYatra are two developments in the Indian civil aviation space that have made headlines in the past week. On Monday, December 12, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia descended to the Indira Gandhi International Airport so that he could get a real feel of the situation that has much-annoyed air travelers recently.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday, December 11, spoken of how with the growth in airports and air connectivity, travel by air was becoming the go-to means of transportation. He was speaking in Goa after inaugurating a new greenfield airport. In the past week, while airfares have remained high, the number of passengers has also swelled. Since the onset of COVID, domestic air travel in India has reached an all-time high in the month of December. In the first nine days of this month, there have been seven days where domestic passenger numbers have surpassed the 4-lakh count.

After the Omicron variant outbreak impacted air travel, December 5, saw 4,13,716 domestic travelers use Delhi Airport. Previous record highs were reached on November 26 (4,05,963 passengers) and November 27 (4,09,831 passengers).

Passenger complaints have gone up in tandem with the growth in passenger volume. Passengers using Delhi and Mumbai airports have taken to social media to express their frustration with the lengthy wait times at every stage of the airport process. The complaints have been typically concerning aspects of the airport experience like entering the terminal, going through security, and waiting in immigration lines. Several references have also been made to the secondary checks of baggage being conducted that also contribute to slowing down at the security checkpoints.