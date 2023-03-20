Amid global rout in equities, Sensex sheds 360 points, Nifty closes below 17k

Due to a sell-off in financial, Technology, and capital goods shares amid a worldwide stock market meltdown brought on by persistent concerns about the banking crisis, the benchmark Sensex dropped by 360 points and the Nifty ended below the 17,000-level on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 360.95 points, or 0.62 percent, to end the day at 57,628.55, with 23 of its stocks seeing negative closing prices. Before recovering some of its losses towards the fag end, the index plunged more than 900 points, reaching a low of 57,084.91.

The NSE's wider Nifty fell by 111.65 points, or 0.65%, to settle at 16,988.40, below the 17,000-level. Up to 40 Nifty stocks experienced declines, while 10 saw gains.

Experts claimed that despite efforts by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to relieve a rapidly escalating financial crisis, investors worried about the US banking crisis.

"The fear of contagion of the financial crisis has kept investors away from the equity markets as the global market faces numerous hurdles. Despite Swiss regulators' intervention to protect the global financial system, investor sentiment remained shaky," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services was quoted as saying by PTI.



Bajaj Finserv experienced the largest decline on the Sensex, falling 4.08 per cent. Tata Steel fell by 2.2 per cent, Wipro by 2.09 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.96 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 1.9 per cent, SBI by 1.75 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.66 per cent, and HCL Tech by 1.20%. Bajaj Finance also had a fall of 3.01 per cent. Among the losers were TCS, Infosys, Power Grid, Maruti, Reliance, HDFC twins, L&T, M&M, NTPC, and Ultratech Cement.