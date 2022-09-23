Rain batters Delhi-NCR, more showers predicted, Gurugram issues WFH advisory; schools shut on Friday

The national capital and its adjoining satellite cities -- Noida and Gurugram -- were lashed throughout the night with rain resulting in waterlogging and slow traffic movement on the key roads on Friday morning.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers at almost all the areas of Delhi.



In the past 24 hours, the city received 72 mm of rainfall while the maximum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's normal. Even on this day, the maximum temperature is expected to remain the same as Thursday's.

In view of the heavy rainfall that pounded Gurugram on Thursday and given the forecast of more rainfall on Friday, the District Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory to private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads.

Also, all private educational institutions have been advised to close schools/colleges on Friday.

"This will also help the civic agencies take up dewatering and repair works expeditiously," read the advisory.