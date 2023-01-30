Live Updates: LIC's exposure in Adani Group firms stands at Rs 36,400 crore
Its market value at the close of the market hours on January 27, 2023 was Rs 56,142 crore, said the insurer
30 Jan 2023, 3:49 PM
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said its total exposure in Adani Group companies is less than 1% of its total assets under management (AUM) at book value, said a report on Monday.
30 Jan 2023, 2:03 PM
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out the possibility of a realignment with the BJP, asserting that he will "rather die than join hands" with his former ally.
30 Jan 2023, 1:41 PM
At all-party meet, YSR Cong demands nationwide caste-based economic census to find out status of OBCs in country: Party leader Vijaysai Reddy
30 Jan 2023, 1:35 PM
In a show of opposition strength, leaders of several national and regional parties on Monday braved snowfall and bone-chilling cold to share the stage with Congress leaders at a rally organised to mark the culmination of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
