Amid tussle with Centre on Collegium, SC gets 3 CJIs, delivers key verdicts in 2022

The cases pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hogged limelight in the top court which upheld SIT's clean chit to him as the Gujarat chief minister and 63 others in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

It also set up an inquiry panel headed by a former apex court judge to probe the security lapse during Modi's visit to Punjab early this year which had snowballed into a major political row between the Centre and the state then ruled by the Congress.

In one of the pathbreaking verdicts, a five-judge bench, by a 3:2 majority, upheld the 10 per cent reservation introduced in 2019 for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs that excluded the poor among the SC/ST/OBC categories, saying it did not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

The apex court delivered another significant verdict when it upheld the Enforcement Directorate's powers to arrest, attach property involved in money laundering, search and seize under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The controversy over alleged unauthorised use of Pegasus also came under the scrutiny of the apex court which said its committee found some malware in five mobile phones out of the 29 examined but it could not be concluded whether it was due to the Israeli spyware.

In the year 2022, the top court put on hold the contentious colonial-era penal law on sedition till an “appropriate” government forum re-examines it and directed the Centre and states to not register any fresh FIR invoking the offence.

The apex court, which stressed on upholding the personal liberty of citizens, also dealt with cases involving activists including G N Saibaba, P Varavara Rao, Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde.

While the top court suspended the Bombay HC order acquitting former DU professor G N Saibaba and others in a Maoist-links case, it granted bail to 82-year-old poet and activist P Varavara Rao, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, on medical grounds.

The top court, which dismissed the NIA's plea challenging the bail granted by the Bombay High Court to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde in the Maoist links case, also allowed Gautam Navlakha, who was lodged in a Navi Mumbai jail in connection with a similar case, to be placed under house arrest owing to his deteriorating health.

The furore over the remission granted to 11 convicts of the sensational case of Bilkis Bano, who was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed during the 2002 Gujarat riots, reached the top court which decided to examine the issue of remission and consequential release of the convicts.

The Karnataka Hijab ban row saw a split verdict from the apex court, with one of the judges dismissing the appeals challenging the high court verdict which had refused to lift the ban and the other holding that there shall be no restriction. Now, the CJI will have to set up a larger bench to conclusively decide the row.

The pleas concerning hate speeches and forced religious conversions drew stinging remarks from the apex court which said the former "completely poisons" the very fabric of the nation, while the latter may pose a danger to national security and impinge on religious freedom.

In a major verdict, a bench headed by Justice Chandrachud expanded the scope of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and the related rules to include unmarried women for abortion between 20-24 weeks of pregnancy, saying limiting the provision to cover only married women will render it discriminatory.

In the politically sensitive case related to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, it directed the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan, serving life term, noting that the Tamil Nadu government has recommended remission.