Amidst raging EVM controversy in UP, it is bounden duty of EC to restore people’s faith in election process

While the nation anxiously waits for the results of Uttar Pradesh election, allegations of rigging and suspicious movement of EVMs around the state are catching the headlines.

Samajwadi Party, the main opposition in the state, has raised questions over the integrity of the poll body and the poll machinery.

While the Election Commission has come up a clarification, the ruling BJP has rubbished these allegations.

With EC under the scanner, it is now to be seen how the election body restores people’s faith in the election process which stands shaken amid allegations and counter-allegations.

Suspicions raised by Akhilesh Yadav can be criticised as a political gimmick for a leader who might have sensed his defeat, but it isn’t enough to restore the faith of people in the election process. Even if a single voter remains dissatisfied, he may be a possible threat for the democratic system.

Our own experiences suggest that faith in the election process is the most important thing for peace.

Those who attended the press conference held by Akhilesh Yadav on may have noticed dissatisfaction on his face. On his side was Om Prakash Rajbhar, another prominent OBC leader, who also talked in a disturbing tone.