Amit Shah’s public threat to Uddhav Thackeray for ‘betrayal’ wrong at many levels

There was so much wrong with Amit Shah's threat to Uddhav Thackeray.

In Mumbai, ostensibly for Ganpati darshan, but actually to assess the situation for the upcoming series of municipal polls in Maharashtra, Shah on Monday exhorted BJP workers to “teach a lesson” to Uddhav Thackeray.

Firstly, a Union Home Minister asking his party workers to “teach a lesson” to a former CM and an Opposition leader is fraught not just with the possibility of violence and possible endangerment of the life of the individual, it also violates every norm of a democracy where any citizen has the right to choose his friends or allies.

But Shah described Uddhav as a “traitor” to the BJP and said treachery could never be forgiven. Is that a message to all the ‘traitors’ belonging to other parties who have joined the BJP? And what does that make Eknath Shinde and his supporters, who have proved to be the greatest traitors of all times in the manner in which they betrayed Uddhav Thackeray?

While Amit Shah stopped short of naming Shinde in any context, the new Maharashtra CM has already been called a traitor by Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray. However, in line with the new pacifism adopted by the Thackerays to reinvent the Shiv Sena in the new century, Uddhav described Shinde and his supporters as “rotten leaves” which suck the mother tree dry and then automatically fall off, leaving the tree looking bare. But that is not the end of the tree when a new season arrives, as fresh green leaves grow on the tree again and it once more blooms with flowers and fruits.

There was no threat of violence in that statement, but it rattled Shinde no end, particularly as Uddhav followed it up with saying that Shinde actually wants possession of the Thackeray name which he will never have, for you have to be born to it and it cannot be acquired by force.