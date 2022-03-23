Amit Shah’s remarks on abrogation of Article 370 during Jammu visit nothing but propaganda: Saifuddin Soz

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Prof. Saifuddin Soz has criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks made during his recent visit to Jammu, terming them as “nothing more than common-place propaganda”.

“It is really unfortunate that during his recent visit to Jammu, Home Minister Amit Shah made certain statements which are totally untrue. Such statements are nothing more than common-place propaganda,” Soz said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

Among other things, Shah had said that Dalits, women, backward classes and paharis had benefited from the abrogation of Article 370.