Amitabh Bachchan talks about the pleasures of helming the cast of Jhund

Speaking of Vijay, from the Vijay that you iconized in Zanjeer to the Vijay in Jhund, you remain the screen symbol of hope for the underdog. Do you agree?

It has and shall ever be an enchantment when an underdog succeeds. This is a fact of life! It responds to all. I am certainly NOT the screen symbol of the hope that stories spell out; it is the writer and the director’s vision that brings it to the fore, not the actor. The actor merely tries to do justice to the job at hand.

The slum boys (and a few girls) are absolute naturals on screen. Sir, what was your interaction like with them?Please share the most memorable episodes of your shooting experience with these kids?

They were all handpicked for the job, by Nagaraj Ji and briefed for their respective roles. All of them are naturals, that came from the atmosphere you see in the film - the slums - and each of them has had the same kind of existence so succinctly portrayed. They spoke their own language, and what they felt the situation needed. Nothing was predetermined, and that was the beauty of their performance. They lived their lives on screen as they lived in their real distraught circumstances.

Did any one of their stories particularly catch your attention?

Each story of theirs was an eye-opener . Nagaraj Ji tried to bring it out in one scene, and that was riveting and so very emotional. Emotion was a rarity for them, they knew very little of how to be emotional. In a scene where they were asked to have tears in their eyes, one of them came up to me and said ‘How does one cry?’. It was the most poignant moment for me. Consider the question, Subhash, and you will find several wonder responses to it, if at all you can. Either he has been through so much misery and pain that tears do not mean anything to him, or he has spent an entire early life with tears that he does not have any left. When you see suffering and pain in the young being reflected by a smile, it is the most unbearable emotion!