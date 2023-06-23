Among the believers: Diasporic bhakts are a force to reckon with
Modi’s divisive pitch may not appeal to a new generation of liberal Indian Americans and the Indian diaspora may be divided, but the conservative acolytes of the Indian PM are a force to reckon with
To the many Indian Americans who had let trolls colour their perception of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his recent interactions in the United States were a revelation.
In an era when political leaders leverage raw emotions, Mr Gandhi stressed the primacy of ideas and vision, telling Indian Americans that India’s founding fathers too were once, like them, non-resident Indians (NRIs) — Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, B.R. Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
“To be nasty to people, to be arrogant, to be violent are not Indian values. If these were Indian values, we would not be celebrating Gandhi, Guru Nanak or Ambedkar,” he said to members of the Indian diaspora.
Today’s polarisation of the Indian American community appears to have begun at the turn of the century, with the rise of an aggravated sense of historical aggrievement. The resentment was directed at the Congress and the first Indian prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. In living room conversations, the reaction to Nehru gradually morphed into hostility and then outright derision as attitudes hardened.
Today, sadly, even a passing mention of Nehru as the architect of modern India leads to hostile questions on one’s identity. Among members of the diaspora, those who support Prime Minister Narendra Modi can see no wrong in him. Even honest criticism of the government’s policy deficiencies is deemed to be an attack on the Indian ethos and evokes immediate and strong responses.
Not surprisingly, many Indian Americans find it prudent to follow the ‘spiral of silence’. The theory articulated by German researcher Elisabeth Noelle–Neumann states that people’s willingness to express their opinions on controversial issues is affected by the perception of those opinions being popular or unpopular.
***
In an era when outrage is an industry, even Indian Americans who left their motherland several decades ago are captivated by the narrative of a once-great civilisation suppressed by centuries of Mughal and British rule. These hyper-patriots actually shun the use of the word ‘India’, choosing instead to call the country ‘Bharat’.
Real freedom came to India only in the last decade, some of them insist, with the rise of an unfettered Hindustan. The nuances of history pass lightly over these ferociously devout nationalists. If only they paused to reflect, this could be seen as a delicious parody of Nehru’s declaration on 15 August 1947, “an age ends, and the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance”.
In the early 1990s, if my memory serves me right, while reporting for a leading newspaper from South India, I had an interview with Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad when he was a senior BJP functionary. He was very accessible, and we spent well over an hour together. What has stayed with me is his hospitality, his grasp of local issues. He was in many ways like the Rahul Gandhi of today, welcoming questions and unfazed by challenging ones. The imperious demeanour he projects today apparently came much later.
***
Since his election as prime minister, Modi has had a very large constituency of diehard supporters among Indian Americans. In 2014, I’d reported on groups of Indian Americans who manned phone banks and called on friends and relatives in India to vote for Modi.
As many of them say, it would be hard to find a world leader today who has Modi’s popularity ratings. Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese recently called him “a rock star among world leaders”. The ‘Howdy, Modi’ rally in Houston that the Indian prime minister held with American president Donald Trump in 2019 saw over 50,000 people attending, a figure matched only by the Pope.
From a certain perspective, Modi’s current visit and his scheduled address to a joint session of the US Congress is seen by many Indian Americans as the ultimate affirmation that India has arrived on the global stage. (Similar visits and addresses by earlier prime ministers apparently do not count.)
Rapid political and economic changes have converged to make India a most desirable partner for the United States. The escalating tension over Taiwan, the recent American ban on exporting advanced computer chips to China and the bonhomie between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin make a tie-up with India all the more expedient for the United States.
Conceivably, Modi’s trip will be a success in terms of the agreements signed between the two countries, and perhaps even mark a new era of bilateral cooperation. But it is short-sighted to see this as the personal accomplishment of one man or one party, or expect the collaboration to endlessly endure, bolstered by the charisma of one leader.
Henry Kissinger, who as American secretary of state paved the way for America’s relationship with China, had presciently said, “America has no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.” He would know. It was Kissinger who orchestrated President Richard Nixon’s historic visit to China in 1972, hailed then as the week that changed the world. Today, America’s relationship with China is perhaps the most fraught in its history.
It might be reassuring for some to think that the warm response of many Indian Americans to Rahul Gandhi’s exhortation to rise to our better selves is perhaps a hopeful inflection point, the beginning of a new movement maybe, but the rise of the right wing in the unlikeliest of places, like Finland, shows the fragility of such hope.
Even though America-born Indians tend to lean liberal, certainly more so than first-generation Indian Americans, and are more concerned with human and democratic rights and the rights of the underprivileged, they have a rather tenuous link to their country of origin. They may still like Indian food and watch Bollywood movies, but that’s about as far as it goes.
Hope, then, perhaps lies in the deeper recesses of history, in recalling the words of Martin Luther King Jr., who said: “The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice.”