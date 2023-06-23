Among the believers: Diasporic bhakts are a force to reckon with

To the many Indian Americans who had let trolls colour their perception of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, his recent interactions in the United States were a revelation.

In an era when political leaders leverage raw emotions, Mr Gandhi stressed the primacy of ideas and vision, telling Indian Americans that India’s founding fathers too were once, like them, non-resident Indians (NRIs) — Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, B.R. Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“To be nasty to people, to be arrogant, to be violent are not Indian values. If these were Indian values, we would not be celebrating Gandhi, Guru Nanak or Ambedkar,” he said to members of the Indian diaspora.

Today’s polarisation of the Indian American community appears to have begun at the turn of the century, with the rise of an aggravated sense of historical aggrievement. The resentment was directed at the Congress and the first Indian prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. In living room conversations, the reaction to Nehru gradually morphed into hostility and then outright derision as attitudes hardened.

Today, sadly, even a passing mention of Nehru as the architect of modern India leads to hostile questions on one’s identity. Among members of the diaspora, those who support Prime Minister Narendra Modi can see no wrong in him. Even honest criticism of the government’s policy deficiencies is deemed to be an attack on the Indian ethos and evokes immediate and strong responses.