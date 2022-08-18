Amrit Mahotsav: Past imperfect, future tense

The second stage, grihastha, is from the early 1970s to 1997. This is meant to be the period of productivity. It is when we establish the household and it is considered to be the most critical of the four stages. The phase when we get things done. Our population doubled from 500 million in 1972 to 1 billion in 1997. Our household expanded as never before.

How we performed economically in this quarter century is for the historians to determine when they assess us fully after we finish 100 years. But consider that this is the same period in which the few successful nations of the 20th century usually took off, including South Korea, Singapore, Japan and even China.

All of us — Korea, China, Taiwan and Japan came into their new independence the same time as India and Singapore became independent in 1965 — entered into the phase of grihastha more or less together.

Japan’s per capita income went from $3000 in 1972 to $40,000 by the mid-1990s. Korea’s went from $300, which was the same as us at the time, to $12,000.

The most significant economic activity that individuals (and I suppose nations) do usually comes in this period. Here in South Asia, we have remained with our sisters and brothers in Bangladesh and Pakistan. Bangladesh is today slightly ahead of us in per capita income and Pakistan slightly behind.

The third phase was from 1997 to 2022. This was our period of vanaprastha, meaning retirement. When the household is handed over to the next generation, and when there is change and when the adult withdraws from duties. The responsibility is over and Japan, Korea and China are today ageing.

China’s median age is 40, Japan’s is 50 and Korea’s is somewhere in the middle. India’s is not yet 30. Japan has 20 times our per capita income, China six times and Korea 16 times. Vietnam, with which we were even just a decade ago, now has twice our per capita income. Have we done enough economically to pass on something meaningful to the next generation?

Again, this is something for later Indians to determine. It is undeniable however that there was a change of householder here. The old political party gave way to the new.