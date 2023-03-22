Amritpal & his aide escaped on a modified motorcycle; police suspect he may have crossed state borders
Amritpal used a Platina bike to escape from the gurdwara, mounted on the modified motorcycle which has a carrier attached to it
Fugitive Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh escaped on a modified bike with his aide, shows latest CCTV footage recovered by the Punjab police. Before fleeing on the modified bike, Amritpal changed vehicles and clothes near Darapur village, said police.
In the latest CCTV footage, Waris Punjab De chief is seen sitting on a modified bike with his accomplice. The Platina bike that Amritpal used to escape from gurdwara had broken down or run out of fuel, police claimed.
Police said Amritpal Singh was in a Mercedes 18 while he was being chased by the cops in Jalandhar on March 18. Later, he got down from the Mercedes and fled to Shahkot in a Brezza. Amritpal changed his clothes inside a gurudwara and escaped on a motorbike with one of his aides. Police suspect, he might have crossed the state borders.
The massive crackdown against Amritpal has entered the fourth day but he is still on the run. His uncle and two other aides were flown to Assam after they surrendered before the police. His other four associates were also taken to Dibrugarh Central jail.
Police claimed over 100 associates of Amritpal have been arrested and several arms and ammunition meant for the "Anandpur Khalsa Front" were seized.
Meanwhile, a team of Punjab police has questioned Amritpal Singh's NRI wife. Her name has allegedly figured in garnering funds from foreign shores, said police.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines