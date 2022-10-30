An uphill task for BJP in hilly Himachal

There is popular resentment against the state government and there is infighting too in the ruling BJP, but the Congress has its own worries with rebels and rival candidates. The BJP has dumped several ministers, fielded new faces and put up a tea stall owner in Shimla in place of a former minister. Add to this the token presence of the BSP and AAP, and the difference between winning and losing promises to get even narrower in some constituencies than in 2017, when the margin of victory in 34 seats was less than 5,000 votes.

Government employees, apple growers and women: The votes of government employees, apple growers and women could be decisive this time in the small hill state. Local issues and the choice of candidates will queer the pitch to varying extents, making it difficult to predict the outcome. Not many are willing to hazard predictions yet, and the buzz is that it will be “a tight contest”.

Both apple growers and state government employees have been restive. Demonstrations were a regular feature till elections were announced. Employees want the old pension scheme back. Under the scheme the employees are entitled to receive a monthly pension amounting to 50 per cent of the last basic pay. The new pension scheme, on the other hand, is a contributory fund determined by the savings made by employees.

While the demand is being raised from 2015-16 itself, the BJP has resisted it saying that it would have a disastrous effect on the state’s finances. The Congress has promised to restore the old scheme, if voted to power. Himachal Pradesh has the highest proportion of population working as government employees. But with the government going slow in filling up vacancies, the number of employees is not as high as in 2017