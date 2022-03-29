And the Oscar goes to…not always to the deserving

Diversity has now become pandemic at the awards. If you are black, or Hispanic, gay or physically disabled, you stand a better chance of winning an Oscar. If you are white, straight, and physically fit there is a chance that you may be bypassed, as Benedict Cumberbatch was. Of course, he was better in The Power Of The Dog than Will Smith in King Richard, who, mind you, was not bad at all. Smith was in great shape (and we don’t mean that in the physical sense) imbuing the bully dad’s character with a sense of empathy that was moving.

But as far as bullies go Cumberbatch’s toxically masculine cowboy in Jane Campion’s The Power Of Dog was a class apart.

So was Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Tammy Faye. This was the only surprise winner this year at the Oscars. Everyone presumed Kristen Stewart would win in this category. Why? Because everyone loves Princess Diana and Kristen Stewart, in that order. I had found Stewart’s Di act surprisingly stilted, and considering the selfconscious slouch, tilted.