Ankita murder case: Resort had a presidential suite for VIPs, says SIT

"We have in our possession all the evidence that we collected during the interrogations, apart from the electronic evidence gathered from the crime scene which give important clues about the motive behind the crime," Renuka Devi told reporters here.



"The victim's friend has also been interrogated and has his statement recorded," she added.



Resort owner Pulkit Arya -- son of local BJP leader Vinod Arya -- and his two accomplices were taken by the SIT to the crime scene to understand the sequence of events at the resort on the day of the incident, the DIG said.