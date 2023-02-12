Another ‘nazeer’ of post-retirement reward?

Sceptics had created a brouhaha when former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by this government immediately after his retirement from the apex court. Justice Gogoi headed the bench that delivered the Babri masjid-Ram janmabhoomi verdict that paved the way for building a Ram temple at the site of the Babri masjid in UP’s Ayodhya. It may be a coincidence that Justice (retd) S. Abdul Nazeer too was on the same SC bench.

CJI Gogoi had also heard the Rafale fighter jet scam case—a crucial case in which the Modi government faced charges of promoting cronies at the expense of PSUs and had failed to convince the Parliament that its dealings with Dassault were clean. The bench headed by CJI Gogoi got some material in a “sealed envelope” from the government and gave it a clean chit.

Justice Nazeer, incidentally, heard the equally controversial demonetisation case this year. There court’s decision to take up the matter six years after the disaster raised hopes among the public and the opposition that at least the government will be forced to finally explain the rationale behind the decision that dealt a body blow to the country’s thriving informal sector.

Many hoped that the government will be asked to explain as to how many objectives of demonetisation it has achieved, and if not, why? Of course, the damage could not be reversed but at least the government could be made to feel that it is accountable to the country and its institutions and that a scrutiny by the apex court would discourage it from such misadventures in the future.