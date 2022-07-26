Another 'trainer aircraft' crashes in Maharashtra injuring trainee
According to the police, the aircraft took off from Baramati and was flying at a height of 3200 feet when it came down and crashed into the farm
A trainee woman pilot escaped with minor injuries after a small trainer aircraft she was flying crashed into a field near Kadbanwadi in Indapur taluka of Pune district on Monday. The aircraft had taken off from Baramati and was flying at a height of 3200 feet when it came down and crashed into the farm.
The injured pliot has been identified as Bhavika Rathod (22) who was on a routine training sortie and lost control leading to crash. Sources claimed the aircraft had run out of fuel.
While villagers pulled the pilot to safety, the aircraft was badly damaged.
The aircraft belonged to Academy of Carver Aviation Private Limited (ACAPL). The academy website states that it was established in 1995 and has 11 aircrafts in its fleet. Carver Aviation Marketing Official Sumit Rathod said “ DGCA is investigating the accident. The trainee pilot alone was in the aircraft and definitely not more than two persons were in the cockpit . There are no major injuries and the trainee pilot is safe ,” he said.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines