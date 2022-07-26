Another 'trainer aircraft' crashes in Maharashtra injuring trainee

A trainee woman pilot escaped with minor injuries after a small trainer aircraft she was flying crashed into a field near Kadbanwadi in Indapur taluka of Pune district on Monday. The aircraft had taken off from Baramati and was flying at a height of 3200 feet when it came down and crashed into the farm.

The injured pliot has been identified as Bhavika Rathod (22) who was on a routine training sortie and lost control leading to crash. Sources claimed the aircraft had run out of fuel.