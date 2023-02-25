'Anti-govt poetry not allowed':Poet Ashok Vajpeyi refuses to participate in cultural fest organised by Rekhta

Vajpeyi told PTI later that he had planned to read seven "chorus", a literary device first associated with Greek theatre in which performers comment on the situation unfolding in a drama.



"A person had contacted me from Rekhta and asked if I would be reading any poems with political connotations. I asked how poetry can be apolitical, so they asked me to refrain from it," the 82-year-old poet said.



"I do not stand for this type of censorship, and that is why I will not be joining," he added.

Vajpeyi, who was chairperson of Lalit Kala Akademi from 2008-2011, was among those who returned their Sahitya Akademi Awards in 2015 to protest the "assault on right to freedom of both life and expression."

Writer Purushottam Agarwal has written in support of Vajpayi and said, "Emergency was an individual dictatorship, but now we are being pushed into ideological dictatorship. Resistance to such dictatorship is a mandatory duty."