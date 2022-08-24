Anti-incumbency, fading Modi charisma mean BJP can’t count on winning Gujarat, HP

Gujarat Vidha Sabha has 182 seats, out of which 142 are general, 13 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), and 17 for Scheduled Tribe (ST). In the Vidhan Sabha election of 2017, the BJP won 99 seats, followed by Congress with 77 seats. The NCP had won only one seat while Bharatiya Tribal Party had 2 and Independents 3. The BJP bagged 49.05 per cent votes while the Congress got 41.44 per cent.

It is evident, then, that in in terms of vote base, the BJP and the Congress are neck-in-neck in both the states, even as the former faces anti-incumbency due to a range of issues including inflation, joblessness and the BJP leaders’ arrogance and highhandedness not only towards the common people but also towards its own rank and file.

The new entrant in the political arena of both the states is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal. Having won in Punjab during the last round of Assembly polls, the party is hoping to make inroads into the support base of both the BJP and the Congress. However, the party’s real strength in states outside Delhi, and now Punjab, remains untested and its performance can’t be predicted.

What is certain is that there is grave and growing concern in many sections of society at the communalisation of Indian politics, persecution of Opposition leaders and a clampdown on personal liberty under the Modi-Shah duo’s leadership. This may well manifest itself into a losing streak for the BJP in the polls scheduled to be held in the coming days across the country, starting with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

(IPA Service)

Views are personal