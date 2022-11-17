Appropriate national monument needed at Mangarh to honour tribal freedom fighters

In early 1900s, particularly following a famine, common people of Rajasthan including peasants and workers had been suffering a lot due to the injustices and atrocities perpetrated by the combined might of the princely kingdoms and the overarching British colonial rulers. The bhils at the lower end of society suffered the most and were frequently subjected to bonded labor and high taxation. During the times of Rana Pratap and even later, they had received much respect from royalty and they too had fully reciprocated this, being willing to sacrifice even their life. However, with the advent of British rule, some of the royalties were reduced to being lackeys of colonial rulers and turned against their own people to extract more and more from them for themselves as well as the colonial rulers. In turn, the British assured the support of their army in case of any rebellion against them. Hence, both colluded readily whenever it came to the repression of freedom fighters.

It was in these conditions that a bhil activist, Govindgiri, who had also suffered from such extreme exploitation, started trying to find a way out of these many-sided injustices to his community. He felt that in order to get the strength for protecting their rights, the bhils needed first of all some reforms in their own community. Hence, he started a social reform movement with special emphasis on giving up liquor using symbolism with which the community could identify.

This was not an end in itself, but a means to gather strength and establish unity for the bigger struggle against exploitation. They raised specific demands for abolishing bonded labour/forced labour and arbitrary as well as high taxes. There were several small struggles that ultimately culminated in a big and determined gathering at the hill of Mangarh, which had been the place of earlier struggles too. By this time, the feudal rulers and their colonial masters had become alarmed at the growing strength of this movement and so they used their full force in a very cruel way to crush the gathering rebellion. When faced with such terrible and cruel use of force, the conduct of the valiant bhil freedom fighters was most noble and determined as they refused to vacate their positions despite being threatened by the use of overwhelming force against them.